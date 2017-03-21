WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 21st March 2017

SmackDown LIVE has a lot of questions to answer, as always.

Highlight of last week

The latest episode of SmackDown Live is just hours away. Last week, the WWE creative team made some interesting decisions.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz & Maryse was made official for WrestleMania 33 and Shane McMahon announced that he would face AJ Styles at the pay-per-view. The Bray Wyatt – Randy Orton storyline along with the Women’s division also saw major developments.

The mid card rumblings of SmackDown impressed to an extent as well but there is a lot of work left to be done there.

When WWE brings out the next episode of their Tuesday night show, these angles and more need to be addressed, and in this list, we will be taking a closer look at the show that WWE is set to roll out.

#5 The Supernatural

Over the top?

The Bray Wyatt – Randy Orton feud is getting a loud booking. The segments seem over the top and though this might not be a bad idea, it would be better if WWE goes a different path this week around.

Such storylines were among the major attractions during and before the Attitude Era. But even if we enjoy the storylines while they last, most of us cringe at them when we dissect them further.

What WWE could do is add more realism to the ongoing feud. Restricting Orton and Bray to the magical world of cryptic messages might make the feud boring and this is a recurring problem when it comes to booking Bray.

A good way to refresh things would be to let Bray do what he does best: lead a pack of weirdoes against Orton.