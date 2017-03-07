WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 7 March, 2017

A dream showdown between Orton and Styles, Nikki and Cena to team up and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 16:23 IST

Orton burned a big bridge last week

SmackDown’s Road to WrestleMania took some interesting turns last week. AJ Styles was crowned the new number one contender for the WWE title thanks to his win against Luke Harper, but a certain Randy Orton entered back into the WWE title scene to give a headache for Styles. Miz and John Cena delivered an entertaining segment to push forward their storyline when Dean Ambrose called out Baron Corbin.

There was some huge waves in the Women’s division as well and the fallout of all this would make the upcoming episode of SmackDown live a must-watch show. With Fastlane done, WWE will be focusing entirely on the road to WrestleMania and the shift in focus could be visible on SmackDown as well.

In this list, we preview the show and the possible movements that WWE could make.

#5 Rebuilding Becky

The Becky character is being rebuilt

After being on the losing side for a long time, Becky Lynch registered a strong win last week on SmackDown Live. With Naomi out of the picture, Becky has cemented her spot as the top baby face on the SmackDown Women’s division and WWE backed this fact by letting her get a strong win over Mickie James.

Becky got the win despite the interference from Alexa Bliss and it could mean that she is next in line to get a title shot. Natalya is another contender that could get a crack at Bliss and the picture regarding the title would be much clearer in this week’s SmackDown.