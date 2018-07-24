WWE SmackDown Live Preview: July 24th, 2018 - SummerSlam opponent for AJ Styles

AJ Styles faced Chris Jericho during his first WrestleMania with the company

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw history made, as Stephanie McMahon announced that WWE would host the first-ever All Women's pay-per-view on the 28th of October, named 'Evolution'.

The name signifies the change that the WWE Women's Division has undergone from the 30-second matches which were so common, to now having an exclusive pay-per-view only for them.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown Live is set to have a few important announcements as well. The Blue Brand's show will see the decision made for their WWE Championship picture, while Paige will also reveal the nature of the SmackDown Live Championship Tag Team Tournament.

There are many expectations from this show, after the historical episode of Raw. SmackDown has to improve more than they have ever done before, after securing a deal with Fox which will see them move to Friday nights instead in 2019. With SummerSlam only a few weeks away, the Blue Brand's roster will prepare for the biggest party of the Summer, and the lead up to the event should see shows of better quality than has been the case in the last few months.

Without any further ado, let's get into what fans can expect to see on tonight's SmackDown Live episode.

#5 Paige revealed the first match of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament:

New Day faced Sanity at Extreme Rules

SmackDown Live General Manager Paige took to Twitter on Saturday evening, to reveal that four SmackDown Live tag teams would be facing each other in the Tag Team Championship tournament, where the winner would face the Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.

Finished dog mom responsibilities and got an idea for the tag team division of #SDLive. That’s right, I’m always working for you! pic.twitter.com/4OejvimYkJ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 21, 2018

She went on to reveal that on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, the first match of the first round of the tournament would take place pitting two teams together, who are familiar with each other.

Your fave GM here.. Such a beautiful Sunday and you are all so inquisitive... you want the teams for this #SDLive Tag team tournament, well here they are! And I’ll cheers to that. pic.twitter.com/YmiFMzfIHP — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 22, 2018

The first match of the tournament is set to feature New Day and Sanity. The two teams have been battling it out in recent weeks, and Sanity defeated New Day at Extreme Rules on the pre-show in a Tables Match.

Who will triumph when the two encounter each other yet again tonight?

You can see clips from their Tables Match here:

