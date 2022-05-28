WWE SmackDown (May 27, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Former World Champion revealed as Xavier Woods' surprise tag partner, Randy Orton injury update provided

This week's WWE SmackDown took place live from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The last time the Friday night show aired from the same venue was in August 2021, when Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Liv Morgan to become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Before the show's broadcast last night, it got announced that Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston would enlist a mystery partner to take on Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch. Kevin Owens was to make a special appearance to host an edition of The KO Show, and Raquel Rodriguez received another opportunity to face SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a Championship Contender's Match.

With that being said, let's look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5. Madcap Moss is to return next week

Ever since his WrestleMania 38 defeat to Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin has been taking his frustrations out on his ex-comrade Madcap Moss. The former constable took it one step further a couple of weeks back, crushing Moss' throat after wrapping a steel chair around his neck and dropping the André the Giant Memorial Trophy on top to increase the impact.

As revealed on social media, Madcap will make his return to SmackDown next week to seek revenge. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Corbin responded, saying he'd provide Madcap with another ride out of the arena in an ambulance, or his former associate could beg for his job back.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship Contender's Match ends in a no contest

Raquel Rodriguez competing against SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey!

After recently taking Ronda Rousey to the limit in a SmackDown Women's Championship bout, Raquel Rodriguez had another chance to earn a major title shot by facing The Baddest Woman on the Planet in a Championship Contender's Match.

Sadly, the match ended in a no-contest when Natalya and Shayna Baszler made their presence felt, resulting in Ronda & Raquel teaming up to defeat The Queen of Harts and The Queen of Spades.

#3. WWE provides Randy Orton injury update on SmackDown

After The Usos captured the RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) last week on SmackDown, the twins laid waste to the pair with a vicious post-match assault that also involved Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

An injury update was provided regarding The Viper, who has been absent from television this week, to confirm that he will undergo a consultation to determine the extent of a potential spinal injury and what particular treatment he may require. No further details have yet to be disclosed.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura provides backup for Riddle

Shinsuke Nakamura aligned with Riddle on SmackDown.

With Randy Orton seemingly on the sidelines for an unspecified time, Riddle will have to go it alone. However, reacting to a potential two-on-one beatdown by the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura came to the aid of The Original Bro.

It appears that the Japanese WWE Superstar will be filling Orton's role and will form a unique tag-team partnership with Riddle.

#1. Drew McIntyre revealed as Xavier Woods' surprise tag partner

Drew McIntyre hitting the Claymore on Ridge Holland!

Last week, in the absence of Kofi Kingston and after a beatdown from Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch, Xavier Woods declared he had a surprise up his sleeve for the fight night trio in the form of a surprise tag team partner.

The surprise was ultimately revealed to be former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who aligned with The New Day pair and defeated The Brawling Brutes, thanks to Woods' elbow from the top onto the England-born Holland. It was the perfect revenge for the 2021 King of the Ring winner.

