WWE SmackDown before Payback 2020 - Major change in character for Alexa Bliss and Roman Reigns, 2 former Champions booked poorly 

Payback 2020 just seems like a very hastily put-together pay-per-view event considering that it comes our way only a week after WWE SummerSlam 2020, and honestly, this week's episode of WWE SmackDown did very little to get us pumped for another WWE pay-per-view until the very end of the broadcast. There is no excitement at all for the WWE Universe, since that they are still reeling from the events of the SummerSlam and while there was nothing wrong with this episode of WWE SmackDown, it simply wasn't extraordinary until the final moments.

#1 Best: Big change in character for WWE SmackDown star, Alexa Bliss?

Alexa Bliss has not been herself since her brief interaction with The Fiend, and to be fair nobody is the same once they come into contact with the most fiendish presence on WWE SmackDown. Tamina asked about the well being of Alexa Bliss, which was weird, but it was great to see Alexa Bliss revert to a former persona, where even Nikki Cross, formerly of SAnitY, was terrified of the change in her tag team partner.

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda was first to the scoop and we may very well see a big change in Alexa Bliss' persona, where she becomes Abby The Witch, the Funhouse version of Sister Abigail. This is a very exciting development and certainly one of the biggest highlights on WWE SmackDown.