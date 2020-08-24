WWE Payback 2020: Predicting the entire match card for next week's PPV

Only one week after a very eventful SummerSlam, WWE will present their next pay-per-view. WWE Payback returns after a three-year absence, with some interesting developments likely to be addressed. There are plenty of them, both from SummerSlam and WWE's weekly programming.

Even with only a week of a proper build, WWE Payback could be an incredibly stacked card, possibly as stacked as SummerSlam, if not more so. Several issues have been brewing on RAW and SmackDown beforehand, but SummerSlam was only limited to eight matches, including the Kickoff Show.

WWE Payback is only one week after SummerSlam

We could see a similar number of matches at WWE Payback. This could seriously be a fun show, thanks to some big moments from the past few days. The ThunderDome has had an explosive start, and things are getting more interesting.

Here are seven matches that could happen at WWE Payback 2020, just one week after SummerSlam.

#7 Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Asuka and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

The first match that was announced for Payback was Sasha Banks and Bayley defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. We do not know who their opponents will be, but there are quite a few options. But with only a week between pay-per-views, it wouldn't make much sense to introduce brand new challengers immediately.

WWE should instead extend the feud between the 'Golden Role Models' and Asuka, with Shayna Baszler in the picture too. All the four women were involved in a tag team match on last week's RAW, with the current Champions losing. After winning the RAW Women's Championship, Asuka may also want an opportunity to become a double champion.

Also, Shayna Baszler may be next in line to get a RAW Women's Title shot. So this could be a vehicle to set that match up, instead of directly having them wrestle at WWE Payback. One week is way too little to build a major match like Baszler vs. Asuka.

A Tag Team Title match involving all four of these women would have a very interesting dynamic, with possible dissension between Banks and Bayley. They should remain together for the time being, at least until WWE builds some stronger contenders for them, possibly Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.