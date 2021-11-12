WWE SmackDown Preview: 11-time champion seeks revenge against Roman Reigns; top champion returns to make a big statement before Survivor Series (12th November 2021)

We are all set for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. There's a big match scheduled for the show tonight. WWE creative is also expected to start the build-up to Survivor Series 2021 on the show.

With only a week left to go for the upcoming pay-per-view, the top champions from both brands will likely look to make a big statement. Here, we look at the things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#6 Roman Reigns and King Woods battle for supremacy on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown kickstarted the war between The Bloodline and the New Day. Roman Reigns returned with The Usos after a short vacation and immediately questioned their loss against New Day the previous week. Jimmy Uso and King Xavier Woods faced off in an excellent match, the loser of which had to 'bend the knee.'

King Woods ultimately won the match, and the entire arena chanted for Jimmy Uso to bend the knee. The latter was only halfway through the gesture when Roman Reigns interfered and attacked the New Day members on WWE SmackDown.

He then commanded Jey and Jimmy Uso to lay out a brutal attack on Sir Kofi Kingston while forcing King Woods to watch the entire monstrosity unfold inside the ring.

Following the episode, it was confirmed that King Woods and Roman Reigns would lock horns on the show this week. The King of the Ring even sent out a message to the Universal Champion ahead of WWE SmackDown, warning him about the repercussions of his actions.

Both superstars will look to make a statement with their battle tonight as they fight for supremacy over the blue brand.

King Woods was extremely impressive on RAW when he fought Bobby Lashley while the latter was still the WWE Champion. We expect him to be just as good when he locks horns with Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

Woods has been on an impressive run and could put on a good match against the biggest heel in the business. Moreover, he will have the added motivation of avenging the vicious attack on Sir Kingston.

#5 Big E returns on WWE SmackDown to make a strong statement before Survivor Series

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE My man @AustinCreedWins has clamored to be a part of the King of the Ring tournament for YEARS! It’s his time! My man @AustinCreedWins has clamored to be a part of the King of the Ring tournament for YEARS! It’s his time! https://t.co/K8NpMx12TB

The match between King Woods and Roman Reigns is likely to end with the Universal Champion picking up a big victory. However, the Tribal Chief will not stop at that and will look to attack the King with the help of his cousins.

This would work as a perfect setup for Big E's return to WWE SmackDown. He could help Woods even the odds against The Bloodline and also kickstart the rivalry between the two world champions ahead of Survivor Series.

Before Big E cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship and move to RAW, he teased a potential feud with Roman Reigns on multiple occasions. Fans were also eager to see the both of them lock horns. Since they are now on different brands, the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view might be the only time we see them involved in a feud.

The creative team have delayed the build-up to the clash between the two brands. Tonight would be the right time to kick it up a notch by having the biggest champions from WWE SmackDown and RAW engage in a brutal feud.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun