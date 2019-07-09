WWE SmackDown Preview: Aleister Black's opponent revealed, Former teammates clash

We will finally learn who knocked on Aleister Black's door

Extreme Rules is just around the corner and this means that all eyes will be on the blue brand. This is because this is the final stop before Extreme Rules comes around, this week.

To be honest, there's a lot of exciting stuff lined up for the WWE Universe, and speaking for myself, I'm quite kicked about what we could potentially see, this week. I'd like to know your thoughts about the card in the comments section below.

Here's what you can expect on SmackDown...

#4 SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit

Three teams will square off right before their Extreme Rules match

One thing that SmackDown Live has always managed to do better than RAW is book tag teams much better. Well, three tag teams will be part of what is being dubbed a Tag Team Summit, where The New Day, Heavy Machinery and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Heavy Machinery will come face to face.

If there is one thing that we know about tag teams coming face to face, it is that they will implode in a flurry of fists soon after. Expect something of this nature when the teams collide in what should be one of the more explosive moments on the blue brand. This should be a great preview of the carnage we can expect at Extreme Rules.

Do you think it's time that we crown a brand new tag team champion? Or are you happy with the current reigning champs?

