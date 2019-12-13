WWE SmackDown Preview: ‘Big Dog’ Roman Reigns set to bite back, another title match to be added to TLC 2019? (December 13, 2019)

Roman Reigns will seek revenge for this insulting segment

We are all set for SmackDown’s go-home show before the last WWE pay-per-view of the decade, TLC 2019. Tonight, we can see a few matches added to the card as well as the inclusion of exciting stipulations in the ones that are scheduled for Sunday.

Also, we'll see a good number of Superstars seeking revenge for the attacks laid down on them during the last episode. Roman Reigns, Lacey Evans, and The Miz will come prepared to answer their respective rivals in an attempt to generate more hype for the upcoming PPV.

Old rivalries will prepare for a new chapter to be added in the story while returning Superstars will look to make their mark in the closing weeks of the year.

So, without further ado, let’s begin with our preview for tonight’s SmackDown.

#5 Roman Reigns’ showdown with Baron Corbin

The Big Dog is here

Last week, Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event of the show but the Big Dog couldn’t stand tall for long. Soon after the match, Reigns was attacked by King Baron Corbin.

Along with The Showoff and a few other men, Corbin was successful in brutalizing the Big Dog. But that was not all, as together they tied Reigns to the ring post and covered him in dog food. Following that insulting segment, Reigns is now all set to come back for his revenge.

Tonight, we'll see Reigns and Corbin exchange blows in the go-home show before TLC where they are set to lock horns. The rivalry between these Superstars has gotten more intense with each passing week. Hence, Reigns will look to show us a glimpse of what’s coming on Sunday, as he hopes to silence the King once and for all.

