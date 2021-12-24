WWE SmackDown Preview: Brock Lesnar’s epic reunion with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns’ master plan in the works? (24th December, 2021)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s show has a lot of interesting plans in store for viewers, including title opportunities, championship matches, and much-awaited confrontations.

With the Day 1 pay-per-view fast approaching, the writers will look to work on building up the biggest rivalries on the blue brand.

Here, we look at the things that could transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

Last week, the alliance between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman ended on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief returned following a week’s absence and confronted his Wiseman regarding his loyalty.

He hugged Heyman before unceremoniously firing him. Reigns then hit his former councilor with a Superman Punch and prepared to launch a vicious attack.

However, he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar, who promptly walked out to save his former advocate. He stole the final moments of the show by brutally attacking Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The Beast Incarnate has been nothing short of brilliant since turning babyface, and his actions in the past week have shown that he still has a soft corner for Paul Heyman.

As confirmed already, Heyman will address the recent turn of events on WWE SmackDown on tonight’s show. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to imagine a potential reunion between Heyman and Lesnar.

The duo hasn’t worked together for a long time, and it will be interesting to see them on the same page for the time being.

#5 Roman Reigns’ master plan on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been one of the focal points of the ongoing Universal Championship feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

His loyalty towards Reigns and his past relationship with Lesnar has added another layer to this storyline. Thus, it is also possible that Roman Reigns has a master plan in the works.

We can’t totally rule out the possibility that Reigns fired Heyman to lay the groundwork for his reunion with Lesnar. However, Paul Heyman might still secretly be allied with The Tribal Chief and plan to double-cross Brock Lesnar during the title rematch at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

This would account for a good surprise in the high-stakes main event, albeit predictable.

Roman Reigns is likely to beat The Beast Incarnate's record of longest Universal Championship reign in history. Thus, we might not see the title change hands at Day 1.

Allowing Heyman to betray Lesnar will both protect the latter and enable Reigns to extend his reign. There are several twists that could still unfold in this rivalry on the blue brand over the coming weeks, but this might be the biggest one.

