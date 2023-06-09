WWE SmackDown Preview: former Money in the Bank winner fails to qualify for the Ladder Match, The Bloodline family drama unfolds

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IOWA.

WWE has announced four Money in the Bank qualifying matches for the upcoming episode. Furthermore, fans can expect the Stamford-based company to continue its build towards the upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank.

On that note, here's a look at what could transpire on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

#5. Baron Corbin takes on Butch in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE SmackDown

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown After @BaronCorbinWWE ’s most recent sneak attack on @Carmelo_WWE @CGrimesWWE hasn't forgot what Corbin did to him and wants a piece of him next week. After @BaronCorbinWWE’s most recent sneak attack on @Carmelo_WWE, @CGrimesWWE hasn't forgot what Corbin did to him and wants a piece of him next week.#SmackDown https://t.co/tjidzILMO7

Baron Corbin is set to lock horns with Butch in a qualifying match for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The free agent recently made his NXT return to attack the current NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes. Corbin will look to make another statement on Friday night by securing a spot in the ladder match. However, things may not end well for him, as the odds of Cameron Grimes interfering in the match seem very high.

The former NXT star issued a warning to Corbin on the previous episode of the blue brand. Grimes could make his presence felt during the match to cost the former Money in the Bank winner a win in his match against Butch.

#4. Santos Escobar takes on Mustafa Ali for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Santos Escobar vs Mustafa Ali in a MITB qualfying match is set for next weeks #Smackdown Santos Escobar vs Mustafa Ali in a MITB qualfying match is set for next weeks #Smackdown https://t.co/6wNxHk5Ooa

LWO's Santos Escobar will go one-on-one against the free agent Mustafa Ali in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on Friday night. The Luchador has been thriving under the umbrella of Rey Mysterio and has managed to make a name for himself on the main roster.

Meanwhile, apart from Baron Corbin, Ali was another star who returned to NXT last week. The 37-year-old star defeated Joe Gacy this week.

Given he is currently involved in an angle on the NXT brand, it would not make sense for him to qualify for the MITB Ladder Match. Hence, Santos could secure a berth in the ladder match tonight.

#3. Bayley locks horns with Michin in a MITB qualifying match

WWE has announced that Bayley will take on Michin in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

While she has come close on several occasions, Bayley has failed to win a major championship since her return at SummerSlam 2022. Given, winning the MITB briefcase would almost guarantee her a title, The Ring Model would not want to let this opportunity slip out of her hands.

Meanwhile, Michin has had a lukewarm stint on the main roster. The 34-year-old star has found little to no success in the singles division. However, she would look to turn things around by defeating Bayley on Friday's show.

#2. IYO SKY squares off against Shotzi for a place in the Women's MITB Ladder Match on WWE SmackDown

IYO SKY will go one-on-one against Shotzi in another MITB qualifying match that is set to take place on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Damage CTRL member has been running high on momentum in the last few weeks, thanks to an impressive outing at Backlash.

Meanwhile, Shotzi recently joined forces with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and Bayley & IYO SKY in a Fatal four-way tag match for the vacant Women's Tag Team Titles. However, she succumbed to a loss in the match.

Hence, The Blackheart would be looking to bounce back by earning a major win on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Who will secure a place in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Fans must tune in to find out.

#1. Jey Uso picks a side

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns celebrate 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion. However, he was confronted by The Usos.

The segment saw Solo Sikoa doublecross his brothers to side with Roman Reigns. Following that, Paul Heyman made an appearance on WWE RAW to reveal that Jey Uso will pick a side on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Will the former Andre "The Giant" Memorial Battle Royal winner stand with his brother, Jimmy? Or will he side with The Bloodline? We will have to wait for tonight's show for answers.

Should Jey Uso turn on The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

