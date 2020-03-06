WWE SmackDown Preview: Huge Gauntlet Match for advantage at Elimination Chamber, legendary faction to return tonight (March 6, 2020)

Who will gain the biggest advantage tonight?

We are all set for this week’s Friday Night SmackDown with a few appealing matches announced for the show. It was also announced that nWo will make an appearance on the Blue brand. They will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and will be the guests on tonight’s edition of ‘A Moment of Bliss’.

There’s also a tag team rematch scheduled for the show. In addition, we are set to see a new episode of Firefly Fun House in which Bray Wyatt is expected to address his WrestleMania match with John Cena.

Tonight, we could see the storyline involving Mandy Rose, Otis, and Dolph Ziggler move forward. We might also see the likes of Daniel Bryan and Baron Corbin featuring in new feuds.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at things that can unfold on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 Tag Team Gauntlet Match to determine the last entrant at Elimination Chamber

The SmackDown Tag Team division will witness an interesting battle tonight

The Miz and John Morrison are set to defend their SmackDown Tag Team titles at the upcoming PPV. They will lock horns with five other teams – The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode – inside the Elimination Chamber with their titles on the line.

Tonight, all the six teams will compete in a Gauntlet Match to win an advantage for their upcoming encounter. The winner of this match will be the last team to enter the Elimination Chamber bout.

Miz and Morrison would love to be the last ones to enter the title match as that would significantly increase their chances of retaining their championships. Moreover, it will give us a glimpse of the chaos that will unfold when all the six teams fight for the prize on Sunday.

