SmackDown Preview: Interesting finish to Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor, Top babyface to start losing popularity?

It's the second episode post-SummerSlam, and we're going to see this week's SmackDown build-up to Extreme Rules 2021.

Roman Reigns is expected to headline Extreme Rules 2021, and if not, he will open the show. But for The Tribal Chief, championship duty beckons tonight as he puts his title on the line against an old foe.

Apart from that, a lot is going to happen on SmackDown. Let's take a look at some of the big highlights to look forward to on SmackDown tonight:

#5. Finn Balor faces Roman Reigns for the Universal title on SmackDown

Roman Reigns faces Finn Balor in a Universal title defence on SmackDown

The central focus of SmackDown this week will be the main event between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. The first-ever Universal Champion challenged The Head of the Table not long after Money in the Bank 2021.

Reigns rejected John Cena in favor of Balor's challenge, and the two were set to face off at SummerSlam 2021. However, Baron Corbin sabotaged The Prince and tried to sign the contract himself to secure a big-money match to get out of his dire financial situation.

John Cena interjected, and it was all about timing and placement as he ended up taking Corbin out as well as signing the SummerSlam contract himself. A month later, Finn Balor finally has his opportunity.

Last week on SmackDown, The Prince made the challenge and attacked Roman Reigns. While it seemed like a bad decision at the time with The Usos right there, The Street Profits came out to balance the numbers game.

This week on SmackDown, Balor will finally get a Universal title shot.

Given that Roman Reigns has gone through the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena (among others) in his 2021 run, it doesn't look like he will be the one to dethrone the current Universal Champion.

Either way, we're guaranteed a blockbuster main event on SmackDown.

As for the finish, it could go a few ways. Reigns may not beat Finn Balor clean. For all we know, there could be a non-finish that sets up a rematch for Extreme Rules 2021.

Another possible finish is for The Tribal Chief to win, only to be confronted by Edge or Seth Rollins - or both. This would make sense as Edge has vowed to challenge for the Universal Championship again.

