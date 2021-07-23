WWE SmackDown Preview: John Cena destroys Roman Reigns and The Usos, Finn Balor stirs trouble (23 July, 2021)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown has countless exciting plans in store for fans. From big returns to new rivalries, we will see a lot of new storylines unfold on the Blue brand in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam 2021. And finally, everyone is looking forward to Big E's run with the Money in the Bank contract.

Here, we look at things that can happen on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 John Cena set to return on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns and John Cena will engage in Universal Championship feud on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to witness John Cena's return on the Blue brand. The legendary superstar made a massive return at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday. The following night, Cena appeared on RAW and announced his intentions to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

John Cena and Roman Reigns previously engaged in a feud that turned out to be a nightmare for the Universal Champion, especially considering how his promo skills were cremated on live TV. Cena has also made brutal comments about The Usos in the past that would particularly sting in the context of recent events. It will be interesting to see what he has to say this time when he meets Reigns and The Usos on WWE SmackDown tonight.

WWE plans to make SummerSlam 2021 their biggest pay-per-view this year. Thus, they would invest heavily in building the feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns over the next few weeks. The latter is different from the last time he was standing across from Cena, and he might as well end up surprising us all.

#2 What’s next for Finn Balor on WWE SmackDown?

Finn Balor returned on WWE SmackDown last week

Finn Balor made a big return on WWE SmackDown last week to a thunderous pop. He interrupted Sami Zayn’s promo and laid out a brutal attack on the former Intercontinental Champion. Balor left the ring without saying a word, but fans were excited to finally see him back on the main roster after two years.

As of now, it is unclear if Finn Balor will continue his run as a heel on WWE SmackDown. He was excellent as The Prince on NXT, and fans expect him to continue with that persona on the Blue brand. He can deliver an engaging rivalry with Sami Zayn and even Kevin Owens after a point.

Finn Balor is a talented superstar, and now that he has returned on WWE SmackDown, the creative team must avoid repeating the mistakes they made during his previous run on the main roster.

