WWE SmackDown Preview: Murphy and Aalyah face Mysterio family after controversial kiss; Who will be Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's next target? (November 6th, 2020)

We are all set for yet another episode of WWE SmackDown and the show is looking quite impressive on paper. Between the newly-formed alliance between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso as well as the romance storyline between Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio, there’s a lot of family drama that can unfold on the blue brand tonight.

In addition to that, WWE have confirmed a huge title match for this week’s show. Sasha Banks is now set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley in what is expected to be a great encounter. Both Superstars delivered an epic title match at Hell in a Cell, and they could do the same yet again.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio face the music on WWE SmackDown

This storyline has received a lot of attention

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a controversial segment involving Murphy, Aalyah, Seth Rollins, Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It started with Murphy telling Aalyah that he should make amends with Rey Mysterio and Dominik. However, his attempt at setting things right were interrupted by Seth Rollins.

While Rollins resorted to making fun of Murphy and Aalyah, it was Dominik who made his presence known and attacked The Messiah. Murphy did the same, but Dominik brawled with him once again. They were stopped by Rey Mysterio, and the father-son duo intended to hit Murphy with a 619. But Aalyah stopped them mid-way.

Advertisement

Following this, Aalyah told her family that she ‘loves’ Murphy before the two shared a kiss. A shocked Rey and Dominik struggled to come to terms with what had just happened while Rollins smirked in the background. Tonight, on WWE SmackDown, all the Superstars involved in this storyline are expected to make an appearance again.

From Aalyah’s eventual betrayal to plausible heel turn from Dominik, there can be a lot of interesting developments in this storyline. But before anything else happens, we will have to see what the Mysterio family have to say about Aalyah kissing Murphy. Will the romance between the two finally put an end to the Mysterio family’s long-running feud with Rollins? Will Murphy get his shot at settling the score with Rollins on WWE SmackDown? Let’s find out.