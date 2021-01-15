WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns’ big contract signing, heel turn on the cards? (Jan 15th, 2021)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. So far, three things have been confirmed for the show – a big contract signing for a title match at Royal Rumble and two revenge matches. However, there’s still a lot more that can happen on the show, especially with Royal Rumble right around the corner. From old rivalries to new, a lot can change in the next few weeks.

In this article, we will discuss things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

My Show.

My Locker room.

My Legacy.

My Decisions.



Shut your mouth.

Show up to work.

Catch this ass beating. #Smackdown#RoyalRumble https://t.co/Hj94DluDvj — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 14, 2021

#1 Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce set for Universal title contract signing on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is more than ready for his next challenger

Last week on WWE SmackDown, a Gauntlet match was held to determine the No. 1 contender for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. Prior to that, The Tribal Chief had found out that it was Adam Pearce who allowed Kevin Owens to go after Jey Uso earlier this month. Enraged with Pearce’s decision to go over his head, Reigns placed an unsolicited target on the official’s back.

Roman Reigns, alongside Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, bullied Pearce throughout the episode. Finally, in the main event of WWE SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura had just managed to beat all his opponents. However, before he could celebrate his impressive victory, Roman Reigns decided to run an interference.

Roman Reigns had ensured that Adam Pearce was inserted into this match. The latter was then beaten up and then put over Nakamura that led to Pearce’s eventual victory. It did come as a shock to see the creative leaning towards Adam Pearce as Roman Reigns’ next challenger. That said, the two are now set to lock horns at Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship.

Advertisement

As confirmed by WWE SmackDown, both Reigns and Pearce will sign the contract for their title match on tonight’s episode. Given the recent history of the champion, one can certainly expect that there will be a few surprise attacks in store for the WWE official. Moreover, we might know the details behind Reigns’ decision to choose Pearce as his next challenger.

It is possible that we will see the return of Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown. It will certainly make an interesting angle if KO decides to show up and interfere during the contract signing. We could also see Shinsuke Nakamura demand another shot at the title as he was unfairly eliminated from the challenge.