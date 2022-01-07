WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar return; four-time champion under scrutiny (7th January, 2022)

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown in the new year. Tonight’s show will set the tone for the blue brand as we gear up for Royal Rumble season.

The next few WWE shows will witness top superstars striving to gain momentum ahead of the mega event scheduled for later this month that is known to redefine careers.

Here, we look at some of the things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown, comes face to face with Brock Lesnar

WWE @WWE



What will



ms.spr.ly/6013Zc0HD BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow's Friday Night #SmackDown What will @BrockLesnar have in store for their explosive confrontation? BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow's Friday Night #SmackDown.What will @BrockLesnar have in store for their explosive confrontation?ms.spr.ly/6013Zc0HD https://t.co/1vbMQO6XZW

Roman Reigns was initially scheduled to put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar at Day 1. However, the Tribal Chief missed the show after testing positive for Covid-19. As confirmed on Twitter, he is set to return on WWE SmackDown tonight.

His absence led to Lesnar being added to the WWE Championship match in the last minute. The Beast Incarnate then defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match to win the title for the sixth time. Although he is now the biggest champion on RAW, Lesnar is still a free agent and has already confirmed an appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman as the latter was recently fired by Roman Reigns from his role as the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. The Universal Champion repeatedly questioned Heyman’s loyalty during the feud with Brock Lesnar.

Heyman has seemingly reprised his role as The Advocate to The Beast Incarnate and even took shots at Roman Reigns earlier this week.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, we will see Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns come face to face with another big change in their dynamic. Not only is the Beast Incarnate one of the top babyfaces at the moment, but also a champion just like Reigns.

It appears that Brock is not yet ready to give up on his rivalry with the most dominant heel in the company. It will be exciting to see what’s in store for the two champions when they come face-to-face tonight.

It should be noted that Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, who secured a championship opportunity on RAW. However, Lesnar’s continued attempts at provoking Roman Reigns make us ponder if they will eventually enter into a title feud once again?

Moreover, is it possible that Roman Reigns is playing the long con and is still secretly aligned with Paul Heyman? This storyline has been exciting at every turn, and tonight’s big returns on WWE SmackDown will only add to the dramatic narrative.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun