WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns’ ego sabotages Survivor Series team, Aalyah Mysterio involved in a huge betrayal? (Nov 13th, 2020)

With a little over a week left to go for Survivor Series 2020, we are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. From Roman Reigns’ interference with the Survivor Series team to a former champion laying an attack on Sasha Banks, a lot is going on with the title-holders on WWE’s Blue brand.

In addition to that, the family drama involving the Mysterios, the romance and betrayal between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy, and the ever-changing relationship between the latter and Seth Rollins have kept the viewers interested in WWE SmackDown for weeks. But can the creative rely on this feud for much longer?

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns urges Jey Uso to continue his brawl with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, we saw Roman Reigns take offence with some of the jokes made by Kevin Owens during his brief interaction with Jey Uso. While the latter felt that KO was just trying to bond with him, Reigns insisted his cousin to teach his fellow teammate a lesson. He also pulled a few strings backstage and booked a match between Jey Uso and KO.

The two Superstars then went on to lock horns in an epic match that accounted for the main event of WWE SmackDown last Friday. We saw both Jey Uso and KO look great inside the ring until Reigns decided to interfere. Owens was distracted by Roman Reigns’ entrance music, and Jey Uso took the opportunity to hit his opponent with a low blow.

Given that both Jey Uso and Kevin Owens are a part of WWE SmackDown’s Survivor Series team, their brawl from last week is bound to create some tension between the Superstars ahead of the pay-per-view. And if that happens, a large part of the blame will fall on Roman Reigns as Jey Uso didn’t want to fight with Owens in the first place.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns is set to lock horns with Rady Orton at Survivor Series. This match will most likely take place unless Drew McIntyre or Miz manages to take the title away from The Viper. If he manages to win this match while the WWE SmackDown men's team loses at the pay-per-view, it will be interesting to see what will be Owens’ reaction to the entire turn of events on the Blue brand.