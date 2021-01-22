WWE SmackDown Preview – Roman Reigns hits back, big swerve planned for title match? (Jan 22nd, 2021)

WWE SmackDown has an interesting show lined up for the fans this week. Between the actions of a frustrated Roman Reigns and a plausible title change, the show looks exciting. In addition to that, we have an obstacle course scheduled for this week’s episode, and it could set the perfect premises for a shocking heel turn.

In this article, we will take a quick look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns hits back at Adam Pearce and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns can still turn things around

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns was defeated in his own game by Adam Pearce and Kevin Owens. Reigns had forced Pearce into a title match, but the latter had other plans in store for the Universal Champion. Throughout the episode, Paul Heyman chased Pearce to sign the contract for their Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble.

In the closing moments of WWE SmackDown, Reign walked to the ring alongside Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. There, he arrogantly signed the paper before Adam Pearce revealed that it is precisely what he wanted. To put things into context, Reigns is known for dodgy contract signings, but this time he couldn’t escape the trap laid by the WWE official.

Soon after that, Pearce started limping on his way back and then said that he had sustained an ‘injury’. As a result, he was replaced by Kevin Owens who returned on WWE SmackDown last week and tricked Roman Reigns to put his title on the line for the third time. That said, this could be the final meeting between both these Superstars.

For the record:



1 - I like @FightOwensFight. He adds a lot to @WWE.

2 - I heard everything #KO had to say on last week's ground-breaking #TalkingSmack

3 - It's out of my hands. @WWERomanReigns calls the shots.

4- It's for #KO to deal with tomorrow LIVEhttps://t.co/wHofIYz4bn — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 21, 2021

Roman Reigns was visibly agitated after Kevin Owens outsmarted him. He is now set to confront his challenger this week and probably add a condition to his match. Reigns previously referred to Owens and advised him to prepare for his ‘final journey’ to the ‘island of relevancy’. He is expected to reveal more details about the same when he addresses the situation on WWE SmackDown tonight.

We have seen both these Superstars deliver two good matches. That said, the fans would want a new challenger to enter the title picture in the coming weeks. One can also be sure that Roman Reigns will pull some strings backstage and gain an advantage ahead of his match against Kevin Owens. It will be interesting to see what is in store for this title bout and how The Tribal Chief will turn things in his favor on WWE SmackDown.