WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns mocks 'The Demon' Finn Balor, big mistake involving Brock Lesnar ahead of Extreme Rules, response to #GiveSDWomenAChance (17th September 2021)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Between the latest developments confirmed by the company, there are a lot of twists that could be in store for tonight’s show. The Blue brand has been brilliant over the last few months but now is a crucial time where the creative team can’t afford blunders.

Here, we look at the things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns reacts to The Demon on WWE SmackDown

Meli @AnaMelissaJ15 The demon Finn Bàlor is here holy crap I love this shit!!! 🤩🤩 #SmackDown The demon Finn Bàlor is here holy crap I love this shit!!! 🤩🤩 #SmackDown https://t.co/tGgSgtPg59

There’s a lot to discuss regarding the Universal Championship picture on WWE SmackDown. But first, it is important to note that Finn Balor has brought back his popular alter-ego, The Demon. Last week, we saw him make his first-ever appearance on the Blue brand. He walked out after the main event and confronted Roman Reigns and his entourage.

Paul Heyman and The Usos were too intimidated to stand up to him, and the latter wasted no time in letting everyone know that The Tribal Chief is his only target. Balor previously challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown. However, The Usos’ pre-match attack, their interference, and an eventual low blow helped Reigns retain his title.

Balor had teased the return of The Demon and finally brought back the mystic character on the Friday night show. Fans were excited to see him, but then, that was it. The events that transpired over the next few days led many into questioning the company's intentions with The Demon – a character that has been well protected for years.

Now, it appears highly unlikely that The Demon will end Roman Reigns’ title reign. While that would have been an incredible way to show that he is indestructible, we are seemingly headed down an entirely different route. For now, Roman Reigns will look to make a strong statement by questioning Balor’s entire credibility as well as that of The Demon.

It is essential that the creative team allows The Demon to assert his dominance on the show by booking him in an actual, balanced confrontation with Reigns. The latter has escaped punishment on multiple occasions at the back of his allies, but that shouldn’t be the case when he is facing Balor's alter-ego.

There is a desperate need to build up this match in a manner that will force fans to tune in at Extreme Rules, and it should all start on the show tonight.

