WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns reacts after brutal HIAC match, update on Survivor Series teams (October 30th, 2020)

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after Hell in a Cell 2020, which took place last Sunday. At the PPV, two titles from the blue brand were contested inside the monstrous structure. While Roman Reigns successfully managed to retain his Universal Championship, Bayley couldn’t retain her title.

Her historic title reign came to an end after Sasha Banks won their epic battle to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Now that HIAC is in the history books, the promotion is set to turn its attention towards the next PPV, Survivor Series.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. Hence, without further ado, let’s begin.

From the WWE universe to a galaxy far far away, I am more than a star & there’s nothing I can’t do! Boss of the women’s division, Smackdown champion, what should I add to the list next? pic.twitter.com/BhykKHursB — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 30, 2020

#1 Roman Reigns looks beyond Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has unleashed the monster within

At Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Jey Uso after the latter was forced to say ‘I Quit’. Now that Reigns has established himself as the ‘Tribal Chief’ he is expected to look in the way of his next challenger on WWE SmackDown. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if WWE want to wait for a few more weeks and focus on Survivor Series instead.

Earlier this week on RAW, it was confirmed that WWE Champion Randy Orton would face Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the latter will represent WWE SmackDown at Survivor Series. The two Superstars will lock horns in a champion vs champion match at the upcoming PPV.

The road to #SurvivorSeries begins for the blue brand when SmackDown returns to FOX this Friday! pic.twitter.com/eq0Q6AjbHf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 27, 2020

Advertisement

Despite the fact that Roman Reigns is the biggest heel on WWE SmackDown right now, it’s widely expected that he will lead the blue brand into the upcoming brand wars. However, WWE could also book him as someone who wants to win only for selfish reasons while someone like Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens is trusted with the responsibility of leading WWE SmackDown at the upcoming PPV.

We will eventually learn more in the coming weeks when both brands will start invading each other. But irrespective of his role at the Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will turn out to be one of the most important names on the match card. With four weeks to go, let’s wait to find out what’s in store for the Tribal Chief at WWE SmackDown.