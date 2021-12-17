WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns returns to finally meet Brock Lesnar and confront Paul Heyman, top champion to be humbled? (17th December, 2021)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The blue brand has delivered several memorable opening segments in the last few weeks, most of them revolving around babyface Brock Lesnar. Tonight’s show promises a lot of exciting updates on the ongoing feuds.

#5 Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns was absent from WWE SmackDown last week but is set to return on the show tonight. Prior to his vacation, he successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn, albeit with unexpected help from Brock Lesnar. This week, Reigns is expected to address the surprising events that transpired on the show last Friday.

In The Tribal Chief’s absence, Zayn took center stage and declared himself as the strongest champion in the promotion. He was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who questioned the credibility of his claims before the latter decided to threaten the Wiseman.

Sami Zayn even asked who would save Heyman, which led to The Beast Incarnate making a show-stealing entrance on WWE SmackDown.

Lesnar then had a hearty conversation with Zayn as the two planned a potential day out for the Canadian brothers who could go fishing. This prompted Heyman to unexpectedly rile up his former client in a bid to remind him how quickly he could switch from Brock Lesnar to The Beast Incarnate in the past.

Paul Heyman’s words immediately impacted Brock Lesnar, who reacted by absolutely destroying Sami Zayn and the male nurses accompanying him and his wheelchair on WWE SmackDown.

Later on the show, Lesnar refused to comment on his actions and said that his “advocate” Heyman would be the person for the job. The latter denied any association with Brock Lesnar, but he won’t get off that easily when Roman Reigns returns on the blue brand.

The Universal Champion has had doubts over Paul Heyman’s loyalty, and after last week, he has more reason to question one of the most trusted members of his entourage.

Heyman has been one of the most significant focal points of the title feud on WWE SmackDown. His past association with Lesnar and current loyalties towards Reigns puts him in an exciting position.

It also helps that Paul Heyman is a master of story-telling. It will be interesting to see how he will justify his position in the Universal Championship feud moving forward.

