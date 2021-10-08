WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns tricks Brock Lesnar, two big tournaments set to start this week (8th October, 2021)

WWE SmackDown has a solid show planned for fans this week. We will see two big tournaments commence on the Blue brand, along with a huge contract signing. In addition to that, fans are anticipating surprise returns and shocking twists in some of the ongoing feuds. It should be noted that while this year’s Draft is over, the roster won’t reshuffle until after Crown Jewel.

Here, we look at the things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns starts a new game on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar made his presence known by brutally attacking Roman Reigns and The Usos. He also confirmed that he would be a free agent – thanks to his ‘good friend’ Paul Heyman. This led to a backstage segment in which Reigns made Heyman cry and instructed him to get his cousins drafted to the Blue brand.

Although Paul Heyman will be relieved to see that Jey and Jimmy Uso will be on the Friday night show, he might remember Reigns’ words from last week. We could see a long-term booking involved in this feud as The Tribal Chief could pretend to fall for Lesnar’s words and threaten Heyman. The latter would then go to work for his former client only to betray him at the big match.

Now, Paul Heyman can either do this at Crown Jewel or carry the narrative for months. Apart from Drew McIntyre, there is no other superstar on the Blue brand who can pose a legitimate threat to Reigns’ title. Thus, the creative team might lean towards an extended feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with Heyman playing a key role.

It is also important to note that once again, Reigns left The Usos to take the punishment at the hands of Lesnar on WWE SmackDown. This pattern has repeated itself in almost all of his feuds as we have seen The Tribal Chief abandon his cousins to be subjected to a brutal beatdown. The Beast Incarnate could bring this up once again to help turn the narrative in his favor.

We have seen him take the upper hand for most of this feud so far, but the reigning Universal Champion will now be better prepared for his old enemy.

This is the first time when Reigns is playing a heel against a babyface Brock, and it will be exciting to see how the storyline maintains the dynamic between the two superstars moving forward. Can we see Roman Reigns fire his first shot at Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown tonight?

