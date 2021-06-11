WWE SmackDown Preview: Surprise attack on Roman Reigns, 6-time Champion in trouble, big SummerSlam title feud on the cards? (11th June, 2021)

We are all set for another promising episode of WWE SmackDown. With Hell In A Cell pay-per-view right around the corner, we are looking forward to significant developments in some of the biggest feuds on the Blue brand. Tonight’s episode will be instrumental in setting the tone of title rivalries heading into HIAC 2021.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Rey Mysterio lays a surprise attack on Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio could be Roman Reigns' next challenger

Last week on WWE SmackDown, the main event ended in chaos after Roman Reigns laid a brutal attack on Dominik Mysterio. Earlier in the night, The Usos had an opportunity to challenge Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles. The champions retained their gold after Dominik pinned Jimmy Uso. However, the latter had managed to raise his shoulder while the official mistakenly continued to count for the pinfall.

As a result, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville booked another title match between the two teams that later accounted for the show's main event. The Usos looked strong inside the ring, but the Mysterios came close to pinning Jimmy Uso once again. This time, Roman Reigns decided to interfere in the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and attacked the father-son duo.

He first took out Rey Mysterio at ringside by hitting him with the steel steps. The Universal Champion then turned his attention towards Dominik, who was still inside the ring. Reigns threw him around the ring like a sack of potatoes and brutalized him mercilessly. Even Jimmy Uso disagreed with his cousin’s methods on WWE SmackDown and left the ring.

Now, Rey Mysterio will look to avenge his son by attacking Roman Reigns. He is reportedly the next superstar who will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship. An unexpected attack on The Tribal Chief tonight would help speed up this rivalry before their rumored title match at Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

There’s also a chance that this potential feud will lead to high-stakes matches on WWE SmackDown over the next two weeks. That, in turn, will allow the writers to involve Dominik and The Usos in the rivalry as well.

Rey Mysterio will refuse to remain a silent spectator, and Roman Reigns won’t respond kindly to an attack. It will be interesting to see what awaits these top superstars on WWE SmackDown tonight.

