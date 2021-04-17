SmackDown Results: Former US Champion confronts Reigns; Chaotic finish to title match

Roman Reigns kicked off the SmackDown after WrestleMania and said that he did everything that he said he would do.

Reigns added that no one on the roster could match up to him before Cesaro made his entrance. Reigns walked out with Heyman and Uso before Cesaro could say anything and we headed for commercials soon after.

Backstage after the break, Cesaro told Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that he wants a match with Roman Reigns tonight.

Rey Mysterio vs. Otis on SmackDown

Both @reymysterio and @otiswwe are looking to gain ground towards the #SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but tonight they go one-on-one. Who will gain momentum? pic.twitter.com/vZmu6VTYOJ — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2021

Otis picked Rey up and slammed him to the mat as the match began. He proceeded to toss the former World Champion out of the ring. Rey recovered and got to the ropes but Otis hung him upside down in the corner before Mysterio reversed with a senton.

Otis caught Rey off a crossbody and hit a slam before missing the splash. Mysterio got the 619 on his second try before going up the top rope. Otis countered the splash but Rey managed to roll him up for the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Otis

Grade: B

"He's a joke, so let's put an end to this joke right now." - @HeymanHustle announces it will now be @WWECesaro vs. Jey @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/t7477IxKKI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 17, 2021

Backstage on SmackDown, Paul Heyman hesitated and eventually announced that Cesaro would face Jey Uso instead of Roman Reigns tonight, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Sami Zayn calls out Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn was out next and was not happy after his WrestleMania disaster. He said Logan's presence on Sunday distracted him and asked Owens to face him again. Owens walked out and after a break, they headed for the match.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Sami stayed away from Owens early in the match before KO outsmarted him and caught him with some big hits. Zayn took a senton before Sami dodged the cannonball and got some moves of his own in.

