SmackDown Results: Top heel wins Andre The Giant Memorial battle royal; Chaotic finish to title match

Daniel Bryan kicked off SmackDown before WrestleMania and said that many people doubted him but he proved everyone wrong.

The doctors and WWE had told him that he will never return to the ring but now he's preparing for yet another WrestleMania match.

"What I'm excited about most is to finally hear the ROAR of the WWE Universe IN. PERSON!!" 👏👏👏👏#WrestleMania #SmackDown @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/dCVAuOqjdR — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

Bryan talked about making Roman Reigns tap out and vowed to do it again at WrestleMania. Bryan said he would do anything to win the Universal Championship on Sunday, before walking out.

Backstage on SmackDown, The Street Profits were attacked by Ziggler and Roode and they started a brawl that ended up at ringside. The Mysterios and Alpha Academy joined in and it devolved into chaos before we headed for a break.

The Dirty Dawgs vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio - SmackDown Tag Team Title match

Gable and Dominik were in the ring when we came back from commercials and Otis was tagged in early before Ziggler and Roode isolated Dom in the corner. Rey was tagged in and took Gable down with a huge DDT for a near fall.

Otis caught Gable who was tossed outside before the Mysterios hit big dives on them.

After another commercial break, The Street Profits were taking a beating from the champs before Otis tagged in and wiped out Ford.

If @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 win tonight, they'd be the first father-son combination to win tag team gold in WWE! Can they get it done? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VWACtdgkWt — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

Gable hit a huge German Suplex on Dawkins before Ford was tagged in. Ford wiped Gable out with a Frogsplash but Ziggler hit him with a Superkick and Roode sneaked in to get a pin on Gable and retain the titles on SmackDown.

Result: Roode & Ziggler def. Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Grade: B+

Bianca Belair is confident ahead of WrestleMania 37

Backstage on SmackDown, Bianca Belair said that she was nervous but not scared. She was confident about her title match against Banks at WrestleMania and expected to walk out as champion.

"When I beat @SashaBanksWWE and become #SmackDown Women's Champion, that's gonna be the greatEST night of my life!" @BiancaBelairWWE is ready for tomorrow night at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/aNRVuW7ChH — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

