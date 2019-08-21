WWE SmackDown Results August 20th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.09K // 21 Aug 2019, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Randy Orton kicked off SmackDown Live and called Kofi Kingston a fool and a coward. He was going off about how Kofi let his family down when Kofi hit a Trouble in Paradise on Randy out of nowhere and then went out to get a steel chair. Dash Wilder ran to the ring followed by Dawson but both were decimated with the steel chair. Randy ran away and so did the Revival and the short intro segment was over.

Segment rating: A

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews - King of the Ring: Round 1

Crews came out swinging as the bell rang and dominated the first moments of the match. Apollo reversed the Hammerlock DDT and got a near fall. Cien went for a springboard but Apollo caught him in mid-air with a dropkick.

Crews hit a standing Shooting Star press and got another near fall. Vega interfered and Andrade got a huge back elbow followed by the Hammerlock DDT for the three-count

Result: Andrade def. Apollo Crews and moved on to round two

.@WWEApollo's SPEED and POWER are on display as he looks to take down @AndradeCienWWE in the first round of the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/gKatJl7leW — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019

Match rating: A

Advertisement

Kevin Owens was summoned to Shane McMahon's office and Shane asked Kevin what was on his mind. KO told him that he reacted badly to being fined $100,000 and said, "Man to man, father to father, I wish you'd reconsider". Shane just said that he will think about reconsidering.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan were escorting a person in a black hood who was likely the suspect for the attacks on Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Elias foiled Drake Maverick's plans of sneaking up on him and pinning him for the 24/7 title and showed him a letter from Shane that declared that the rules for the title were to be suspended until the end of the night so Elias could focus on the King of the Ring tournament.

1 / 6 NEXT