SmackDown Results: Former Universal Champion lays down challenge for Reigns; Becky Lynch's first challenger confirmed

Becky Lynch kicked off SmackDown to celebrate her Women's title victory at SummerSlam before Bianca Belair walked out. Belair wanted a title rematch but was interrupted by Zelina Vega and by Carmella and Liv Morgan later on.

All four ladies wanted to face Becky, and the champ assessed the situation before walking out of the ring after saying "not tonight" to Belair. A big brawl broke out after Becky left the ring, and Morgan was standing in the ring while the others were laid out at ringside.

Bianca Belair vs. Carmella vs. Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan - Fatal 4-Way Elimination match on SmackDown

We returned from a break to see that the match was underway. Belair dominated in the ring and knocked Morgan off the apron before Vega and Carmella managed to take her out with a double team move.

Carmella caught Morgan on the ropes with a submission before Mella tried to roll Vega up from behind. Vega and Mella were fighting when Belair came back and eliminated Vega with the KOD.

Morgan eliminated Carmella before she and Belair remained in the match. We returned from another break to see that Morgan and Belair were wiped out at ringside by Carmella after she was already eliminated.

Belair got a near fall back in the ring with a spinebuster before Morgan countered the KOD but was dropped on the buckles. Belair managed to hit the KOD and picked up the win on SmackDown.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Carmella, Zelina Vega & Liv Morgan

Grade: B

Paul Heyman was backstage on SmackDown and said that he was still behind Roman Reigns and refused to comment on Brock's return. However, he was locked out of Reigns' locker room.

After a break on SmackDown, The Usos accused Heyman of knowing about Lesnar's return at SummerSlam and sending the duo backstage during the main event match, knowing that Brock would show up after.

