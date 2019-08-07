WWE SmackDown Results: August 6th, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live

Reigns' mystery attacker was revealed tonight

Charlotte Flair kicked off SmackDown Live and had a message for her opponent at SummerSlam - Trish Stratus. Charlotte said Trish felt threatened by her greatness. Charlotte showed us a video clip and Trish Stratus' music hit.

Trish came out and said that she wanted one more match to prove that she was one of the greatest of all time. She slapped Charlotte across the face as fans chanted "one more time". Charlotte just laughed and walked out of the ring.

Segment rating: A

Goldberg's music hit and it was Dolph Ziggler who was mocking the Hall Of Famer's legendary entrance. Ziggler was set to face Rey Mysterio but the unhinged former world champion superkicked Mysterio's head off before he could even get into the ring.

Ziggler followed it with a second and then took to the mic to send a message to Goldberg. Ziggler said he wasn't next but the match at SummerSlam would be Goldberg's last.

Ali's music hit and he made a beeline for Ziggler. Ali hit a spinning heel kick and followed it up with a suicide dive as we headed to commercial.

Dolph Ziggler vs Ali

Ali and Ziggler's match started during the commercial break. When joined them, Ali was on top, hitting Ziggler with a boot to the head followed by a rolling Facebuster. Ziggler replied with a clothesline, nearly turning Ali inside out.

Ziggler went for a Superkick but missed Ali the first time. He went for it again and this time it hit the mark. Ziggler pinned Ali ahead of his showdown with Goldberg.

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Ali

Match rating: B

Roman Reigns was in a backstage interview regarding the recent attacks on him. He said his family was greatly concerned about him and his well being after the repeated attempts that threatened his life. He then said that he owed Samoa Joe an apology and said he was sorry for dragging Joe's name through the mud. With that. Joe's face turn was complete. The Big also said that he wants answer and expects to get it by the end of tonight's episode.

