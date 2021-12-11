SmackDown Results: Lesnar destroys former Intercontinental Champion; Debuting superstar saves Naomi

Sami Zayn kicked off SmackDown in a wheelchair and claimed to be the toughest man in history for surviving an assault from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on the same night.

Sami said that he was betrayed by Lesnar and planned to sue WWE management, the referee as well as Heyman, Reigns, and Lesnar. Paul Heyman walked out and said that he was the one who sues people, not Sami.

Zayn somehow got up behind Paul with some help from his male nurses before reminding him that Reigns was on holiday and that he could rip Heyman's head off.

Brock Lesnar's music hit and the Beast Incarnate walked out and brought a steel chair to the ring.

Brock set down the chair in the ring and sat down in front of Sami before making fun of his getup.

Brock apologized for last week and faked concern before asking Zayn if he really thought he could beat Roman alone.

Brock said that he attacked Zayn to make sure Roman's win over him wouldn't be official before inviting Sami to go hunting with him. Zayn said that he was vegan before Brock was about to roll him out of the ring when Heyman asked what was happening.

Heyman said that The Beast Incarnate was going soft. This comment made Brock lose it and he attacked Zayn's male nurses. Brock kicked Sami out of the wheelchair and threw it out of the ring before hitting an F5 on Zayn.

Backstage on SmackDown, Brock claimed that Heyman was still his advocate.

Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Los Lotharios on SmackDown

Boogs and Humberto kicked off the match and Garza rushed the ring. But he was taken out with a massive drop by Boogs.

Humberto used the distraction to ambush Boogs and lock in a hold before Rick reversed out of it.

