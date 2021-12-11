×
SmackDown Results: Lesnar destroys former Intercontinental Champion; Debuting superstar saves Naomi

Brock Lesnar had a lot of fun on SmackDown while Deville's plan to take out Naomi backfired
Modified Dec 11, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Sami Zayn kicked off SmackDown in a wheelchair and claimed to be the toughest man in history for surviving an assault from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on the same night.

"My name is @SamiZayn and I am the toughest man in @WWE history." #SmackDown https://t.co/1DH14YA8hV

Sami said that he was betrayed by Lesnar and planned to sue WWE management, the referee as well as Heyman, Reigns, and Lesnar. Paul Heyman walked out and said that he was the one who sues people, not Sami.

Zayn somehow got up behind Paul with some help from his male nurses before reminding him that Reigns was on holiday and that he could rip Heyman's head off.

Brock Lesnar's music hit and the Beast Incarnate walked out and brought a steel chair to the ring.

"How you doing buddy?" - @BrockLesnar "Not great!" - @SamiZayn #SmackDown https://t.co/ewcqUhypaE

Brock set down the chair in the ring and sat down in front of Sami before making fun of his getup.

Brock apologized for last week and faked concern before asking Zayn if he really thought he could beat Roman alone.

Brock said that he attacked Zayn to make sure Roman's win over him wouldn't be official before inviting Sami to go hunting with him. Zayn said that he was vegan before Brock was about to roll him out of the ring when Heyman asked what was happening.

All it took was a little reminder from @HeymanHustle...@BrockLesnar just destroyed @SamiZayn AGAIN. #SmackDown https://t.co/7U7PwmKzvC

Heyman said that The Beast Incarnate was going soft. This comment made Brock lose it and he attacked Zayn's male nurses. Brock kicked Sami out of the wheelchair and threw it out of the ring before hitting an F5 on Zayn.

That wheelchair had a family!#SmackDown @BrockLesnar https://t.co/YtjVwTYLxC

Backstage on SmackDown, Brock claimed that Heyman was still his advocate.

"Why don't you ask my advocate Paul Heyman?" 😮What's going on here, @HeymanHustle????#SmackDown @BrockLesnar https://t.co/SfqhBtmSTN

Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Los Lotharios on SmackDown

LOOK OUT.@rickboogswwe is UNLEASHED against #LosLotharios @AngelGarzaWwe & @humberto_wwe tonight! #SmackDown @ShinsukeN https://t.co/IVy2NNSRFd

Boogs and Humberto kicked off the match and Garza rushed the ring. But he was taken out with a massive drop by Boogs.

Humberto used the distraction to ambush Boogs and lock in a hold before Rick reversed out of it.

