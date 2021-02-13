WWE SmackDown Results: Second Elimination Chamber match announced; Superstar teases face-turn

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman and they joined Adam Pearce who was already in the ring. Roman said that he doesn't wait for anyone, everyone waits for Roman because everything revolves around him. He said that after he was done with Edge, he would be reduced to a WWE Ambassador, unable to compete again.

Pearce told Roman that he will have to defend the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, just like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Heyman stepped in, bringing up Roman's contract stating that he was obligated to defend the title at the PPV, but it didn't state that he had to defend it in the Chamber match.

He instead proposed a No.1 Contender be chosen from the Elimination Chamber match who will get an immediate shot at the Universal title. Pearce said he'll figure it out and while retreating, said that he elected Jey Uso and Kevin Owens for the Elimination Chamber match. Roman charged at Adam but Heyman managed to calm him down and Reigns only made threats before the segment ended.

Backstage, Sonya Deville set up a tag match between King Corbin & Sami Zayn vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio, with Pearce's permission. The winners of the match would be added to the Elimination Chamber match.

King Corbin & Sami Zayn vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

Sami gave a whole speech before starting the SmackDown match and the Mysterios attacked him on the apron before the match began. Dominik hit a dive and took out Sami on the outside while Rey dumped Corbin on the outside before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Corbin and Zayn were in control before Dominik came in and hit a big sequence of moves ending with a Tornado DDT and a near fall on Zayn.