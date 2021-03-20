SmackDown Results: Chaotic end to Title match; Fastlane opponents engage in huge brawl

SmackDown before Fastlane kicked off with the Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax. Backstage before the show, Sasha and Bianca Belair were arguing about whether The Boss should have accepted the title match or not.

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Sasha started strong and sent Jax into the corner for the double knees and tried for an early Banks Statement. The Irresistible force sent her to the mat for an elbow drop and got a cover with a near fall. Bianca Belair's music hit and Sasha used the opportunity to roll out of the ring.

After a break on SmackDown, Jax was still dominating but Banks hit a DDT off a counter and got the Banks Statement in.

Shayna Baszler got in the ring to help her partner but Bianca Belair rushed in to stop the interference. Amidst the confusion, Shayna accidentally kicked Jax in the face while the ref was distracted and Banks got a jackknife cover right after to retain her title.

Result: Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Advertisement

Match rating: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Edge talked about how Daniel Bryan would not get a fair shot on Sunday if there wasn't a special enforcer. He said Jey Uso could be the future of WWE, but not if he continues to live in Roman’s shadow.

Backstage, Jax and Baszler were arguing and Shayna said she would get a match with Bianca and give her a beating.

Advertisement

Rollins isn't having the return that he hoped for

Seth Rollins mocks Cesaro

Seth Rollins was out next and started talking about Cesaro disrespecting him again. He said Cesaro was jealous of him and showed us footage of him attacking the Swiss Superman last week.

Rollins called Cesaro a failure before Shinsuke Nakamura came out to defend him. Rollins tried to talk him down but was taken down with a Kinshasa.

Advertisement

1 / 5 NEXT