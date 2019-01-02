×
WWE SmackDown Results, January 1st 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

02 Jan 2019

The New Day began their New Year Celebrations after officially declaring themselves as part of The Royal Rumble. They mocked Steiner maths from the TNA segment. They mentioned they aimed to become the WWE Champions and then took a shot at Brock Lesnar for not showing up to work. The New Day make a sad announcement: no more pancakes. Doctors orders; apparently.

Big E was taking out pancakes from his diaper and throwing it to people; I found myself really hoping they didn't eat it. Big E announced a Fatal-5-Way to determine Daniel Bryan's opponent at Royal Rumble. There were going to be a qualifier to determine the fifth opponent. It was Joe vs Hardy.

Samoa Joe vs Jeff Hardy

WWE Photo

Joe started off with a few stiff jabs and a kick to the calves of Hardy. He went for a leg lock right away and the referee separated the two. Joe continued to press until Hardy countered. He started slamming Joe's legs on the ring post. Hardy elbowed Joe's knees and went for a leg lock but Joe rolled out.

Back from a very brief break, Joe was in control, talking a bit of trash. Hardy went for the Whisper of the wind and caught him. Hardy hung upside down and Joe hit a low dropkick, coming close to a pin. Hardy caught Joe and hit the atomic drop. He hit the twist of fate before going for the Swanton Bomb and he landed it, but Joe rolled out of the ring.

Hardy rolled outside and Joe locked the coquina clutch. Joe made it in time but the referee restarted the count for some odd reason (a botch from his end, most likely). Hardy made it in before 10 but Joe instantly locked in the Coquina Clutch for the win.

Result: Samoa Joe def. Jeff Hardy and qualified for the Fatal-5-Way match


