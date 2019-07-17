×
WWE SmackDown Results: July 16th, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.20K   //    17 Jul 2019, 07:48 IST

KO stuns the boss!
KO stuns the boss! Again!

SmackDown live kicked off with Shane McMahon banning Kevin Owens from the arena right after an altercation backstage. Shane McMahon was in the middle of the ring and was hosting the first-ever SmackDown Town Hall. Roman Reigns was up first and he said he didn't give a damn about Shane. Charlotte was up next and she seemed pretty onboard with the whole thing.

Buddy Murphy was next and said he could stick up for himself and he was ready to slap his name out of Kevin Owens' mouth. Apollo said that everyone was with Owens but Zelina and Andrade clearly disagreed.

Elias spoke up next but was cut off by The New Day, Shane cut off Kofi Kingston's mic in the middle of what he had to say and ended the town hall abruptly. Cesaro said that he also had something to say as a wildcard. He called out Aleister Black and challenged him to a rematch. As Shane got ready to end his speech, Kevin Owens appeared behind him and hit him with a Stunner.


Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

The match was underway with hard strikes from Black and Cesaro rolled out to ringside for a breather. Black went for a suicide dive and sits down in the middle of the ring as we headed for commercials.

We were back from the break and Black took Cesaro down again. The Dutchman followed up with a springboard moonsault. He looked to follow it up with a running knee but Cesaro dumped him in the corner and followed it up with a Big Boot and an uppercut. Cesaro then had the Crossface locked in.

Cesaro charged at Black but went shoulder-first into the ring post. Black caught him with the Black Mass and just like that, it was over.

Result: Aleister Black def. Cesaro

Match rating: B

