WWE SmackDown Results: July 30th, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon came onscreen before SmackDown began and said that he would not be present for the show but was looking forward to beating Kevin Owens at SummerSlam.

Kevin Owens kicked off the show and said that he was glad Shane wouldn't be there and let us know that there was no way he was losing at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre came out to tell KO that he talks too much and then attacked him. Drew threw KO over the announce table and then told him that the two of them were set to have a match tonight, and it was up next.

Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew went at KO right off the bat and pummeled him into the corner. He picked up Owens by his beard and then caught him in a submission hold. Owens took control and hit a cannonball but Drew kicked out of it. Owens followed up with a giant Frogsplash before we headed for commercials.

Kevin Owens pushed McIntyre off the turnbuckle and then landed a senton before McIntyre barely kicked out. KO hit two Superkicks and a pop-up powerbomb on Drew before climbing the ropes. McIntyre met him up there and hit a huge slam on KO but failed to capitalize. Drew set up KO on the announce table and KO hit a Stunner on it instead. Back in the ring, KO hit another Superkick and another stunner before getting the three count.

Result: Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre

Match rating: A

Dolph Ziggler was backstage and trashed on Shawn Michaels, Goldberg and then Mick Foley before letting us know that he was coming for Finn Balor, calling himself the 'headliner' and the 'main event'.

Still backstage, Bayley was excited to be teaming up with Bayley in their match which was up next.

