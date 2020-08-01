Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Results July 31st, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

No one is safe from The Fiend!
No one is safe from The Fiend!
Jojo
ANALYST
Modified 01 Aug 2020, 07:46 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

Bayley & Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross hyped the SmackDown Women's title match between Cross and Bayley while Big E talked about facing the Miz tonight. Lacey Evans and Naomi were looking forward to their match as well while AJ Styles was confident in his title defense tonight against Gran Metalik.

SmackDown finally kicked off with Bray Wyatt and the FireFly Funhouse. Wyatt said the Fiend wanted Braun Strowman's title and was looking for him at the swamp. He added that no one would be safe until Braun was found.

AJ Styles (c) vs. Gran Metalik - Intercontinental Title match

A great title match to kick off RAW
A great title match to kick off RAW

SmackDown kicked off with the first title match of the night and AJ looked to have the upper hand early on as Metalik was being knocked about by the champ. AJ hit a huge backbreaker and then a stalling vertical suplex as he controlled the pace of the match.

We returned after the commercials to see Metalik in control as he hit a top rope move but was dropped by some kicks from AJ. Metalik got a near fall from a DDT before hitting a missile dropkick, continuing to wear down the champ.

Advertisement

Styles countered an attempt at a top rope move before locking in the Calf Crusher for the submission victory. After the match, Lince Dorado was helping Metalik up but Styles attacked Dorado and hit a Styles Clash.

Result: AJ Styles def. Gran Metalik to retain the Intercontinental Title

Match rating: A

Backstage on SmackDown, King Corbin was pretending to be friends with Shorty G to get him to fight Matt Riddle for the 'king's ransom'. Gable didn't look too convinced.

We got a recap of last week's bar fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy before SmackDown continued with Hardy arriving backstage.

1 / 6 NEXT
Published 01 Aug 2020, 07:46 IST
WWE SmackDown The New Day AJ Styles Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) WWE Results
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी