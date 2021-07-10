SmackDown Results: NXT stars make debut; Top Champions return

SmackDown kicked off on what was set to be the last night inside the ThunderDome with Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion, and Paul Heyman coming out to the ring. Jimmy Uso was told to stay backstage by Heyman who said there was something big in store for him tonight.

Roman called out Edge and said that he did not fear him but rather he lacked focus because he was busy with his family. Jimmy Uso came out and Roman told him he did not need to face Edge last week for them, and that he was busy last week getting Jey Uso back, something Jimmy could not do.

Jey walked out and joined his family in the ring before Roman talked about all of them working together, being on the same page, and doing things his way before they went for a group hug.

Baron Corbin had his car repossessed last week and we learned after Baron came out for his match that Nakamura bought it afterward. Corbin attacked Nakamura during his entrance but Boogs came and took him out before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Money in the Bank Qualifier match on SmackDown

Corbin had the advantage early on and was knocking Shinsuke around before he came back with a big kick. Nakamura got the upper hand with a series of strikes and hit his trademark knee to the gut on the ropes before getting a near fall.

Corbin blocked a Kinshasa and hit a German Suplex before getting a near fall for himself. Corbin was kicked out of the ring where he attacked Boogs before dropping Nakamura on the announcer's desk.

Corbin hit a vertical suplex back in the ring before hitting a powerbomb but was caught in the triangle lock. Nakamura hit Kinshasa after kicking out of the deep six and got the win on SmackDown.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin

Grade: B-

