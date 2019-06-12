WWE SmackDown Results June 11th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

The Miz kicked off SmackDown live with a 'special' episode of Miz TV. He was as enthusiastic as a kid at the dentist's office, clearly being forced to read from a script. The special guests for the night: Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre, and Elias came out and took their sets in the rings.

Elias played a little blues lick and they spoke about Drew's 'potential' before Shane went on to insult The Miz, bringing up his 'baked potato' faced dad. The Miz was annoyed and got in Shane's face. The two jumpstarted their feud again as Shane told him that if Miz could beat Elias and McIntyre in two separate matches, he would be given a shot at Shane's Best in the World title.

Segment rating: A

The Miz vs. Elias

Elias attempted the Old School but failed. The Miz hit the "It" kicks and the running double knees. He tried it again but was taken down by Elias.

Elias powerbombed The Miz and missed an elbow drop. The Miz hit a skull-crushing finale and got the win.

Result: The Miz def. Elias

Match rating: B

The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre

The Miz sent Drew McIntyre into the ringpost. Shane attended to him and Miz hit a sliding dropkick outside onto McIntyre. Miz spiked McIntyre with a DDT and got ready for the Skull Crushing Finale, but a distraction from Shane allowed McIntyre to hit a Glasgow Kiss. He hit The Miz with a Claymore Kick and that was all she wrote.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. The Miz

Match rating: B

Shane McMahon decided to humour The Miz and give him a match for Best In the World even though he lost one of the matches. The Miz accepted the challenge and his third match in a row began shortly after.

