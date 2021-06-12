SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns destroys top Champion; Seth Rollins humiliated

WWE SmackDown kicked off in Roman Reigns' private locker room as Reigns told Jey Uso that he owed the Tribal Chief. Roman reminded Jey that the one rule is to never embarrass the family and though Jey knew that, Jimmy didn't.

Jimmy Uso was out on SmackDown and said that Roman ruined their second title shot last week because Reigns just had to step into the spotlight and interfere.

He then said that he was his brother's 'people' and not Roman's. He also said that Roman was trying to create a rift between him and Jey on SmackDown.

Backstage in the lockers, Roman told Jey that a year ago, the WWE Universe could barely tell The Usos apart.

"You better take care of this."



Shortly after, Jey and Jimmy argued and Jey said that he was caught in the middle of all this. Jimmy said that he had his own locker and asked Jey to join him there.

Kevin Owens & Big E vs. Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews kicked off the match and after taking the champ out, Owens headed straight to the outside to attack Sami Zayn. Back in the ring, Sami was tagged in and they managed to isolate KO in their corner.

Big E was tagged in and took a beating before he was tossed outside the ring by Crews with a spear. After the break, Owens was back and hit Sami with a Cannonball and a Swanton Bomb before getting a near fall.

Crews tagged back in and took a Superkick and a pop-up powerbomb before Sami broke the pin. Sami hit a Blue Thunderbomb on KO while Big E wiped out Apollo on the outside. KO hit the stunner and picked up the win on SmackDown for his team.

Result: Kevin Owens & Big E def. Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn

Grade: B-

