WWE SmackDown Results June 19th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

AJ Styles was in for a shock tonight on SmackDown while the feud between Wyatt and Strowman took a new turn.

Bray Wyatt returned to pick up an old feud while AJ styles got a rude awakening on SmackDown.

It was a night full of surprises

WWE SmackDown kicked off with AJ Styles coming out to celebrate his Intercontinental Championship win from last week. A lot of superstars were there at ringside to celebrate with him including King Corbin, Heavy Machinery, The New Day, Nakamura, Sheamus & Cesaro. AJ then said that only one person was qualified to present him the title and pointed at Daniel Bryan.

Bryan got in the ring and picked up the title and after AJ mocked him, calling him a coward, placed the title around Styles' waist. Bryan got on the mic and said that if AJ was as good a champ as he thought he was, he would defend his title right then. Bryan said that Drew Gulak had earned his title shot and AJ should face him tonight on SmackDown.

AJ said that he would only face the No.1 Contender before Matt Riddle's music hit. Riddle came out to the SmackDown ring and started mocking AJ before Styles attacked him. Riddle fought him off and kicked the champ out of the ring before we headed for commercials on SmackDown.

AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle

We returned to SmackDown to see a match was underway but AJ announced that it wasn't going to be title match because Riddle didn't have any shoes on. AJ took a German Suplex right out of the gate and two Gutwrench Suplexes before managing to get any offense in. Riddle hit a huge kick to the face and then a running senton on AJ after a near fall.

AJ took Riddle into the corner and then hit a dropkick, taking the SmackDown rookie down to the mat. Riddle was sent over the ropes before he dragged AJ out, running into Corbin who was at ringside. Corbin hit Riddle as we headed for another break on SmackDown.

