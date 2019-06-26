WWE SmackDown Results June 25th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.58K // 26 Jun 2019, 07:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We could be in for a dream feud for Balor

SmackDown Live kicked off with a recap of last night's assault on Roman Reigns and Shane was angry with The Undertaker's intervention. He put the entire locker room on notice to remind them that he was the boss. Kofi Kingston showed up to the ring with the rest of the New Day and brought up Samoa Joe's attack on the champ.

Dolph Ziggler crashed the party to tell us that he had convinced management to let him face Kofi in a two out of three falls count match and if he won, Ziggler would be able to earn a shot at Kofi's title alongside Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules.

Segment rating: B

Backstage, The Miz went looking for a match against Shane McMahon and he agreed but added that Miz had to beat Elias first in a two out of three falls count match.

The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan & Rowan

Xavier Woods and Daniel Bryan started off the match. Rowan tagged Bryan when Woods was not looking. He charged and took down Woods. They isolated him in their corner, as Big E paced in his own corner.

Woods tripped Rowan up and managed to get a tag to Big E. Rowan tagged in Daniel Bryan, Big E ran through Bryan and hit a Belly to Belly Suplex. He went for the Big Splash, but Bryan got his knees up and put on the LaBelle Lock and Xavier Woods had to break it up. Big E and Xavier Woods hit the Midnight hour on Daniel Bryan and got the pin.

Results: New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) def. Daniel Bryan & Rowan

Advertisement

Woods and Big E were attacked from behind by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They beat down the New Day with Rowan and Bryan but Heavy Machinery ran out to save the day.

Match rating: A

1 / 5 NEXT