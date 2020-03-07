WWE SmackDown Results March 6th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Wyatt sends a warning to Cena!

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross kicked off SmackDown and introduced us to the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees before they were joined by the nWo. Nikki Cross was really excited and took a selfie before proceeding with the slightly awkward interview.

Bliss brought up the time Kevin Nash ended Goldberg's winning streak before Sami Zayn, Nakamura and Cesaro crashed the party. Sami introduced themselves before saying that it wasn't 1997 and they were the future.

The trios got in each other's faces and the nWo proposed a match. Sami said they weren't gonna give the nWo what they want: to make the headlines by facing Team Sami. Braun Strowman came out and wiped out Cesaro and Nakamura before cornering Sami in the ring with the nWo.

Sami used Alexa as a human shield before running out of the ring and retreating backstage. Strowman promised to deliver 'these hands' to them on Sunday before the segment was done.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Naomi & Lacey Evans

Sasha and Bayley picked up a great win

Evans and Banks kicked off the match and Bayley & Sasha dragged Lacey to their corner to beat the crap out of her. Lacey finally tagged in Naomi who took out Bayley & Sasha with a corkscrew plancha. A springboard crossbody on the inside gave her a near fall on Banks.

A rebound enzugiri knocked Banks down before Bayley distracted Naomi as she was setting up for the split-legged moonsault, allowing Banks to bring her down with a double knee shot to the face.

Result: Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Naomi & Lacey Evans

Match rating: B

Backstage, The New Day were confident about the Gauntlet match tonight.

Still Backstage, Bayley & Sasha pondered on how they were untouchable and Sasha revealed She was going to dedicated her album to Bayley.

