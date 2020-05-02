It was an action-filled night

Daniel Bryan kicked off SmackDown and said that he was excited for the Money in the Bank match that will take place on the many floors of the WWE Headquarters. He had hoped that Drew Gulak would be able to accompany him in the match but last week thanks to Baron Corbin, he was injured. He called Corbin out and The King said Daniel should be careful what he wishes for before they agreed on a match.

Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin

A great match to kick things off

Bryan got some offense in right away but Corbin managed to grapple him onto the mat, slowing things down. Corbin continued his onslaught and maintained control of the match as he sent Bryan into the steel ring post.

Bryan turned things around with a dive to the outside and then a missile dropkick in the ring before locking in the ankle lock. Corbin headed outside and as Bryan followed him, Baron sent a ladder into Bryan's face, earning a disqualification.

Result: Daniel Bryan def. King Corbin via DQ

After the match, a ladder was brought into the ring, and Corbin ended up on it, caught in the yes lock. Nakamura and Cesaro came out of nowhere and attacked Bryan before throwing him into a bunch of ladders.

Match rating: B+

Braun Strowman was out and was greeted by Bray Wyatt from the Funhouse where he would tell the story of the Black Sheep. Wyatt referred to himself as the Shepherd and said the Lizard People took away the sheep. Braun said he was done with these puppets and asked him to come face to face before Wyatt said 'bye' and disappeared.

We're sure the movie version will be much better than the actual book. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SUFQsrxOhd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020

Sheamus vs. Leon Ruff

Leon hit two dropkicks and had no effect on the 'Fella. Sheamus caught him and hit three backbreakers before sending him outside.