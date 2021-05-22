SmackDown Results: Huge interference in main event; Top Champions suffer big loss

Sonya Deville kicked off SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash with the announcement WWE would be back on tour and out of the Thunderdome starting in July.

Deville then congratulated all the champions on the blue brand - Apollo Crews, Bianca Belair, the Mysterios, Natalya & Tamina before introducing Roman Reigns.

We've got A LOT of gold on the stage to kick off #SmackDown!



📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/M1vpcBEZe3 — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021

Reigns' music hit but Paul Heyman came out to say that Roman was not going to participate in the titleholders parade and would hold his own celebration at his own leisure.

"@WWERomanReigns is not a title holder, he is a Champion. Not just a Champion, THE Champion." - @HeymanHustle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ArPwV0ADkm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 22, 2021

Bayley came out to talk trash about all the champs except Apollo. She called Bianca a cheater and wanted the SmackDown Women's title to be taken from her. Bianca got in the ring and Bayley was about to retreat but then Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax attacked the SmackDown Women's Champion from behind.

A brawl broke out and the tag team champs Tamina and Natalya joined in but they were also taken out. Bayley, Nia, and Baszler stood tall at the end of this segment.

It's getting out of control in a hurry on Friday Night #SmackDown!



📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/2JA7CtoLmG — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021

Bayley, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair, Tamina and Natalya on SmackDown

Team Bayley was dominating early on before Tamina came back with a vertical suplex on The Role Model and tagged Natalya in. Bayley got back in control and brought Shayna in before Bianca entered the fray and countered out of a Khirifuda Clutch.

Bianca hit a big dive from the top rope to the outside on her opponents but it looked like she injured her knee on the fall.

After a break on SmackDown, Bianca had the advantage and was about to hit a springboard move but Bayley dragged her out of the ring and hit a Bayley to Belly Suplex.

Natalya was legal and went after Bayley but Shayna caught her from behind and locked in the Khirifuda Clutch for the win.

Result: Bayley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax def. Bianca Belair, Tamina and Natalya

Grade: B

1 / 5 NEXT