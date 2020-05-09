A great go-home show before Money in the Bank

SmackDown kicked off with Mandy Rose who was backstage, getting ready for her match with Sonya Deville. Otis asked if she wanted any help and Mandy said she was confident about the match. Sonya was getting ready as well and Dolph Ziggler came in to tell her to spare Mandy's face before the first match on SmackDown.

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Mandy went on the offense right off the bat and Sonya had to flee the ring for a breather. Mandy was caught on the ropes and Deville gained control of the match for a bit as she attacked Rose's injured leg from last week on SmackDown.

Mandy was angry as she knocked Sonya around the ringside area before sending her into the announce table and the steel steps. Deville countered the finisher in the ring and reversed it into a pin attempt, getting an unexpected win on SmackDown.

Result: Sonya Deville def. Mandy Rose

Match rating: A

Miz & Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons

Kofi Kingston started the match against The Miz but before long, a brawl broke out between the teams. Big E took out both Blake and Cutler and Kofi tagged in for a leapfrog leg drop. Kofi went for a splash in the corner but Cutler yanked Blake out of harm's way. Miz tagged in and hit some big boots to the former WWE Champion.

Advertisement

Dorado ducked a knee from Morrison and nearly pinned him. A Samoan Drop took Dorado down but he managed to avoid the Starship Pain. Miz tagged in and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Lince for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Miz & Morrison def. Lucha House Party, The New Day & The Forgotten Sons

After the match, Miz & Morrison tried to ally with The Forgotten Sons but it looked like that their words fell on deaf ears.

Match rating: A