Sasha Banks kicked off SmackDown and we were headed straight for the SmackDown Women's title rematch. Bayley was backstage and said that she was confident she would win, before making her entrance to the ring.

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bayley - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Banks dropped Bayley on the apron after getting an early near fall with the double knee drop in the corner. Bayley used her legs to throw Sasha in the air from the apron and she hit the ground hard.

Back in the ring, Bayley got some near falls before Sasha recovered and drove Bayley into the corner with the double knees. Banks hit the Meteora but were too hurt to get the pin as Bayley rolled out of the ring.

Bayley countered Banks' Powerbomb attempt and sent her into the announce desk before the champ hit her with an elbow drop on the apron and a frog splash in the ring.

Bayley and Banks reversed each other's finishers before Bayley brought a steel chair but Banks managed to kick it out of her hands. Bayley hit a Backstabber and a Bayley to Belly but Banks kicked out. Bayley went for the Banks Statement and the champ broke the hold.

Banks recovered and hit a Backstabber-Banks Statement combo in the middle of the ring to get the win via submission.

Result: Sasha Banks def. Bayley to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

What a way to start the show!@SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE’s bitter rivalry comes to a high-stakes close in this #SmackDown Women’s Title Match! pic.twitter.com/HjbtEV5pex — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2020

Match rating: A

While Banks was celebrating on the ramp Carmella came in and Superkicked Banks before hitting the Facebuster on the stage.

Jey Uso was backstage on SmackDown and Owens tried to chat him up but things got awkward after KO made a joke about Jey's family.

Backstage, Jey Uso was in an interview and Paul Heyman dragged him away before he could answer honestly.