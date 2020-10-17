Triple H and Stephanie McMahon kicked off the Season Premiere of SmackDown and the roster was out to celebrate as well. The Game said that the main event for the night would be Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Title and Stephanie mentioned that The New Day will have their farewell match against Cesaro, Sheamus, and Nakamura.

A brawl broke out after Triple H was introducing us to the returning Daniel Bryan and new additions to the brand like Kevin Owens and Aleister Black. Lars Sullivan eventually came out and attacked some of the Superstars.

Jeff Hardy sneaked up behind Lars and attacked him before we headed for commercials on SmackDown. We were headed for a match when we returned to the show. Jeff Jarrett was among the virtual audience tonight.

The #SmackDown season premiere kicked off with a wild Superstar melee! pic.twitter.com/8WoxXAdWd8 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020

Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy on SmackDown

Sullivan started off with some hard-hitting clotheslines after taking a kick that seemed to hurt Jeff more than him. Sullivan got a near fall before diving from the top rope but Jeff had rolled away in time.

Jeff hit his trademark atomic drop but was taken out. Hardy managed to get the Whisper in the Wind but Lars kicked out at one. Sullivan dumped Jeff outside before tossing him spine-first into the apron.

Back in the ring, Hardy hit the Twist of Fate but Sullivan still kicked out. As Hardy went to the top rope, Sullivan caught him and hit the Freak Accident to pick up a huge win on the SmackDown Season Premiere.

Result: Lars Sullivan def. Jeff Hardy

Match rating: B

The New Day were out to talk about careers as the colorful trio will be going their separate ways after tonight's SmackDown. The three talked about the greatest moments of their career like Kofi's first WWE Championship win and the formation of the group back in 2012 before we headed to their final match.