Roman Reigns kicked off the SmackDown after Hell in a Cell and after a recap of Sunday's cage match with Jey Uso, we saw Heyman and Reigns join Jey in the ring. Jey snatched the mic from Heyman and said that Reigns did not beat him, asking him how he could stoop so low.

Reigns answered that he has to do things like that to protect his title before threatening Jey, asking him what he was going to do. Jey broke down and Reigns said, by the end of the night, Uso would fall in line before leaving.

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler - Qualifying match for Survivor Series on SmackDown

Owens picked up the first win of the night on SmackDown

Owens started off strong and tossed Ziggler out of the ring early on and Roode was trying to run interference. Later in the match, KO went outside and Roode attacked him behind the referee's back. The official managed to catch it and sent Roode backstage for the rest of the match

Back after a break, Ziggler hit a superkick and took control of the match. Owens went for a powerbomb but Ziggler countered with a Famouser. Kevin Owens managed to reverse a superkick and hit the Stunner for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens won the Qualifying match and will be on the SmackDown Survivor Series team

Match rating: B

Natalya was backstage on SmackDown and wanted to be the leader of the Survivor Series team and Billie Kay and Bianca Belair joined her. Adam Pearce proposed a triple threat match to decide who will be on the team.

Lars Sullivan was backstage with Corey Graves and recalled the time he got bullied as a kid. He said he will cause pain to anyone who gets in his way.