Roman Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown and Paul Heyman praised Jey Uso before inviting him to the ring to join the two of them. Uso thanked Heyman for putting him on the match last week and Paul said it was Roman who made the decision.

Roman said Jey earned the title shot and didn't need to thank him before hinting that Jey should take the loss for the family. Jey said they weren't kids anymore and looked like he wasn't ready to throw the match.

"At Clash of Champions it's gonna be like when we were kids, I'm gonna whoop your ass." - @WWERomanReigns to Jey @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pSMbOkMdgj — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 12, 2020

King Corbin came out claiming that this was nepotism before Sheamus joined him. Jey proposed a tag match between the two duos before wiping out both Sheamus and Corbin.

Jeff Hardy will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles tonight. In the production truck, Sami Zayn was trying to make the crew stop broadcasting about the match before he cut the feed to the show and we headed for a break.

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

Advertisement

Back on SmackDown, Sami Zayn was out to protest the match because he was the real champion but Adam Pearce and some officials took him away. AJ hit some cheap shots while Hardy was distracted before the match began. Hardy hit the Twist of Fate right away but missed the Swanton Bomb before we headed for commercials on SmackDown.

Jeff Hardy hit a risky dive to the outside when we returned to SmackDown and then the Whisper in the Wind in the ring. AJ was focusing on Hardy's injured knee after getting a nearfall and was thinking about the Phenomenal Forearm before Sami Zayn interrupted the match and took out both Superstars and left.

Result: DNF

Match rating: B

Backstage, AJ Styles was ready to face either champion and prove that he was the real champ.