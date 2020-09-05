Roman Reigns kicked off the SmackDown after Payback and Paul Heyman was in the ring with him. Heyman said he didn't corrupt Roman, Reigns corrupted him. The Universal champ stared angrily at the camera while Heyman went on about Roman being better than everyone else on the roster.

He said that there will be a Fatal Four-Way match to determine who will be the next to be slaughtered by Roman at Clash of Champions. Reigns got on the mic to gloat and reminded how he was right about walking out of Payback as champion. Roman said this was his island and he was ready to face anyone.

Backstage on SmackDown, Jey Uso ran into Roman but Reigns hurried off before Jey could say anything.

Heavy Machinery vs. Miz & Morrison on SmackDown

Tucker was in the ring with Morrison and he was dominating early on before tagging in Otis who tackled Morrison into oblivion. Miz came in and was tossed over the ropes by Tucker before we headed to commercials on SmackDown.

Back to the match, Miz was taking a beating from Tucker before Otis came in and slammed Miz into the mat before taking a kick from Morrison. Otis tossed Morrison outside where Morrison delivered a spinning neckbreaker to Tucker.

Otis hit a splash and went for the caterpillar elbow drop on Miz and got the pin off a splash from the middle rope.

Result: Heavy Machinery def. Miz & Morrison

Morrison stole Otis' Money in the Bank contract and ran away after the match.

Match rating: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Big E was excited about Xavier Woods' birthday and had a cake ready as he went to the parking lot to greet him. Sheamus attacked him instead and hit a Brogue Kick, knocking him out and then slammed his head on the hood of a car.